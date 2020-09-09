Game Changing Technology for Custody Transfer Points

LineVu – Process Vision’s game changing camera technology for custody transfer points now being tested at gas entry points to networks in Europe & North America

BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural gas quality is closely monitored at custody transfer points where gas enters a gas network, usually referred to as mid-stream. Gas analysers continuously monitor to ensure that the gas entering the network complies with both commercial agreements and safety regulations. However, while gas contracts strictly specify that there should be no liquids, there are frequent instances where liquids used in gas processing or compressor oil, have carried over with the gas flow and pass through the monitoring system without triggering an alarm. If contamination is discovered, it results there are associated clean-up costs. In some cases, it is discovered too late, after it has caused corrosion or a dangerous and expensive failure in a gas turbine power station or compressor station.

A new monitoring system from Process Vision, LineVu, is now being tested at gas entry points to networks in Europe and North America. LineVu is a high-pressure camera system, permanently installed at a pipeline tapping point and looks down into the gas pipe below. Image processing detects and reports any contamination seen moving down the pipeline. The optical system is recessed from the pipeline to avoid contamination of optics and has a secondary containment system to enable long-term, safe, monitoring.

With the system providing a live video stream to both local and remote engineers, the information gained from LineVu puts the network in a position to make better operational decisions and improve accountability.

Paul Stockwell, Managing Director of Process Vision Ltd, said: “Contamination of gas pipelines is a global problem that has been overlooked for too long. Apart from the safety and asset integrity improvements, LineVu enabled custody transfer points will prevent contamination entering the network, and significantly improve the uncertainty of fiscal flow measurements, which widen when wet gas is present.”

For more information on LineVu visit www.processvision.com

