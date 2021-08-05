SHaPE SC’s Health Subcommittee to Meet August 6, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 5, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Health Subcommittee of the SHaPe SC Task Force will meet from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021. This will be a virtual meeting.

SHaPE SC is the Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina. The task force is charged with working to improve the lives of all Palmetto State residents by evaluating and making recommendations to improve the future of health and environmental services within the state. Learn more at shapesouthcarolina.gov.

The meeting proceedings will be open and available to the public to listen using the call-in information below:

Computer: You may attend via Zoom at the link available here.

Phone #: 1-646-828-7666 Meeting ID: 160 684 6417

The agenda for the Health Subcommittee is available here. A recording of the meeting and minutes will be available here.

###