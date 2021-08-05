Route 19 Ramp Closure this Weekend in Upper St. Clair

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a ramp closure on Route 19 (Washington Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday night through Monday morning, August 6-9 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from northbound Route 19 to McMurray Road/McLaughlin Run Road will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews will conduct bridge repairs. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Route 19 to McMurray Road/McLaughlin Run Road

Continue northbound on Route 19 past the closed ramp

Turn right onto Fort Couch Road

Continue straight onto Bethel Church Road

Follow Bethel Church Road back to McMurray Road

End detour

The bridge repair work is part of the $7.27 million improvement project on Route 19 between McMurray Road/McLaughlin Run Road and Connor Road/Gilkinson Road. The project also includes milling and paving, concrete rehabilitation, bridge preservation, drainage and guide rail upgrades, ADA curb ramp and sidewalk improvements, signal updates, and sign and pavement marking installation.

The prime contractor is A. Folino Construction, Inc. from Oakmont, PA. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in May 2022.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

