Fraser Hires New Vice President of Human Resources

Kristine Moser is the new Fraser Vice President of Human Resources.

Fraser has hired Kristine Moser as its new Vice President of Human Resources. Moser will start in August.

I am thrilled to be joining Fraser and utilizing my HR Operations and leadership background to support Fraser’s incredible mission.”
— Kristine Moser, Fraser Vice President of Human Resources
RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser has hired Kristine Moser as its new Vice President of Human Resources. Moser will start in August and work closely with Fraser’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, during her transition.

Moser comes to Fraser from Volunteers of America, where she was the Director of Human Resources. At Volunteers of America, Moser provided strategic direction for over 700 employees located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She initiated HR process improvements, benefit audits and HRIS enhancements. Moser also formerly worked as the Director of HR and Operations for the Jeremiah Program and has held leadership positions at Apple and Target.

“Kristine brings a wealth of nonprofit experience to Fraser, and she’ll make a wonderful addition to our organization,” says Diane S. Cross, Fraser President and CEO.

Moser has extensive experience as a strategic HR leader within our industry. She has expertise in compensation management and is familiar with a broad range of programs and services, including housing, residential group homes, behavioral health programs, telehealth, school-based therapy, case management, senior services, youth services and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Moser also brings extensive background and experience in HR operations.

“I am thrilled to be joining Fraser and utilizing my HR Operations and leadership background to support Fraser’s incredible mission,” says Moser.

She currently serves as Vice President on the board for Bellis — a nonprofit organization supporting adoption — and is a part of the Gustavus Mentoring Program, her alma mater. Moser also has personal and professional experiences that support her strong commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.

Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Visit www.fraser.org to learn more.

Nancy Baldrica
Fraser
+1 612-798-8355
nancy.baldrica@fraser.org

