Exeter Orthodontics in Reading, PA to Welcome Dr. Patrick Moran in September

Dr. Patrick Moran, seen here with his family, will be joining Exeter Orthodontics in Reading, PA.

Dr. Patrick Moran will be joining the team at Exeter Orthodontics in Reading this September.

I look forward to joining the Exeter Orthodontics team...Their dedication to providing the highest quality care in an accessible and affordable way is admirable.” — Dr. Patrick Moran

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Patrick Moran will be joining Exeter Orthodontics this September. He will join the practice’s Reading location where he will help both teens and adults achieve straighter, healthier smiles with braces and Invisalign.

Dr. Moran completed his DMD degree at Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and was inducted into the prestigious Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society. He then continued his education at Temple University School of Dentistry as a postgraduate orthodontic resident, where he earned a certificate in orthodontics and a Master’s of Science in Oral Health.

“I look forward to joining the Exeter Orthodontics team,” says Dr. Moran. “Their dedication to providing the highest quality care in an accessible and affordable way is admirable.”

At Exeter Orthodontics, both braces and Invisalign in Reading cost only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. While traditional braces remain the most popular treatment option because of their high compliance rate, Invisalign is also growing increasingly popular due to its comfort and convenience.

To meet Dr. Moran and learn more about affordable braces in Reading, request a free consultation by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. Exeter Orthodontics in Reading is only a short drive from Kutztown and Blandon.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.



Exeter Orthodontics: Aff