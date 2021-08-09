Submit Release
New Tidal Migrations feature helps customers organize mass cloud migrations into manageable projects

Get a project overview of your financial highlights, assessment overview, migration ROI, application resource utilization, security vulnerabilities, and technology breakdown.

As your portfolio grows, you will be able to easily keep track of where exactly each project is at in the assessment process.

Customers with large and complex application portfolios can now organize their application assessments into projects for more tailored cloud migration insights.

Now, assessing a portfolio of thousands of applications for transformative cloud migrations becomes a tangible and realistic process.”
— David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Migrations announced its new Projects feature today for customers with large and complex application portfolios.

This new feature allows customer teams to segment their applications for the following benefits:

- Users can easily report insights like financial highlights, project goals, and projected savings to project managers and sponsors based on selected applications within a project scope.

- Users can track the cloud readiness assessment progress of a subset of applications more effectively.

- A cloud readiness assessment on a single portfolio is more purpose-built with better aligned timelines and goals.

- Mass migration projects can be broken down into manageable portfolios that can be parallelized and worked on by different teams in a migration factory at the same time.

“Our customers, including large financial institutions and government organizations, frequently phase their migration plans by departments or business units. This product feature allows them to scope groups of applications into Projects,” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations. “The Projects feature helps to break large portfolios down into smaller groups of tens or hundreds. Now, assessing a portfolio of thousands of applications for transformative cloud migrations becomes a tangible and realistic process.”

These features are now out of beta and generally available via AWS and Azure Marketplace.

ABOUT TIDAL MIGRATIONS
Our mission is to empower our customers’ to transform their application portfolio and adopt cloud the right way. We achieve this with our award winning Tidal Migrations application assessment platform which centers around a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform provides a single-source-of-truth for managing the cloud voyage for each application in your portfolio and empowers collaboration from goal setting to transition execution. Tidal Migrations has Advanced Tier partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

https://tidalmigrations.com

Media Team
Tidal Migrations
+1 877-895-7179
media@tidalmigrations.com
