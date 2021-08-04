State disciplines health care providers-R21-19

For immediate release: August 4, 2021 (21-182)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors).

Chelan County

In June 2021 the Radiologic Technologist Program charged radiologic technologist Melinda Khrystene Garcia (RT60501245) with unprofessional conduct. Garcia allegedly appeared intoxicated at work, was given a blood draw by the medical laboratory director and was subsequently terminated from employment. A Department of Health investigator contacted her about providing a response to the allegations and she allegedly failed to respond.

Clallam County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of agency affiliated counselor Cade Gray Hendricks (CG61146493) and placed it on probation for a period of 24 months. Hendricks must comply with terms and conditions. In 2016 Hendricks was convicted of violation of no contact, protection or restraining order and violation of no contact, protection or restraining order – third party or subsequent violation of any similar order. In 2019 the agency affiliated counselor was convicted of attempted possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia use – unlawful, and possess dangerous weapon.

Grant County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of agency affiliated counselor Chenell A. Wolfe (CG60903555).

King County

In June 2021 the Psychology Board granted the release of psychologist Stephen J. Cummings (PY00000843) from terms and conditions of an agreed order.

In May 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of certified behavior technician Vanessa Heimrich (CB61136633). Heimrich was convicted of second-degree theft in 2010 and indicted on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief in 2020. This 2020 charge is still pending in Oregon.

In June 2021 the secretary of health issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for Romulo Luarca Inocencio. Inocencio allegedly owned, maintained and operated an office for the practice of dentistry in Washington without a proper license to do so.

In June 2021 the secretary of health issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for Sarah Njoki Kaguara. Kaguara allegedly practiced as a registered nurse in Washington without a proper license to do so.

In June 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Sterling Victorious Latimer (MA60923900) with unprofessional conduct. Latimer allegedly exposed and touched four clients’ genitals, breasts, nipples, and gluteal cleft without consent. The massage therapist was charged criminally with four counts of indecent liberties in King County based on the alleged conduct.

In June 2021 the Behavioral Health Agencies Program entered an agreed order with Sound Mental Health (FS60873324, FS60873327, FS60873329, FS60873333) and placed its licenses on probation for at least two years. Sound Mental Health must comply with terms and conditions including but not limited to unannounced compliance monitoring inspections.

In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist intern Jessica Ta (IR60684519) with unprofessional conduct. Ta allegedly failed to comply with an agreed order requiring her to submit to a mental examination.

Pierce County

In April 2021 the Massage Therapist Program granted the reinstatement request of massage therapist Jing Han (MA60635357) and placed his license on probation for 12 months. Han was convicted of unlawful practice of a profession/operation of a business.

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission released licensed practical nurse Melanie Anne Ogburn (LP00048873) from terms and conditions of an agreed order.

Skagit County

In June 2021 the Psychology Board charged psychologist Comer A. La Rue (PY00001383) with unprofessional conduct. La Rue allegedly performed below the standard of care when completing a work product review for a parent.

Spokane County

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Juliann Garlets (NC10096046) with unprofessional conduct. Garlets allegedly tried to transfer a resident by herself when the resident’s care plan required a two-person transfer; this caused injury to the resident that required medical attention.

In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program ordered Hailee Gronnebek to permanently cease and desist from engaging in and all conduct constituting the practice of medical assistant in Washington. Gronnebek agreed to stop practicing as a medical assistant in Washington until she is properly licensed or otherwise meets an exception.

Thurston County

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse Angela Marie Sterling (RN00114710) from terms and conditions of an agreed order.

Whatcom County

In June 2021 the Dental Commission charged dentist Faith R. Bult (DE00009293) with unprofessional conduct. Bult allegedly suffered a head injury and her patients and staff were concerned about her demeanor while at work. The dentist also entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving based on events and unsafe behavior that took place on or around January 2020. Bult allegedly submitted herself to a substance abuse monitoring program, the program reported to the commission that she was impaired and unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety and Bult failed to comply with the monitoring program.

In June 2021 the Psychology Board granted the probation termination for psychologist R. Russ (PY60373444).

Yakima County

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission released nursing technician Marta Jo Lichota (NS61069355) from terms and conditions of an agreed order.

In April 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician and pharmacy assistant Shawn Jefferey Rogers (VB60418382, VA60905444) with unprofessional conduct. While working as a pharmacy technician at three different retail pharmacies in Yakima, Rogers allegedly admitted that he diverted both hydrocodone and oxycodone, about 300 tablets, when filling patient prescriptions.