Rich and Rhythmic Dance and Hip-Hop Fusion Music: Rising Artist #daddy and Producer Masta Keey Unveil Hip New Single
Getting everyone pumped to hit the dance floor, rap artist #daddy enthralls listeners with body shaking Salsa and Hip-Hop rhythms with new single “Taco Shop”.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing a unique showmanship and varied musical prowess through a stirring and stimulating Rap single “Taco Shop”, music label Masta Keey Presents is set to amaze. With the eclectic contributions of rapper #daddy, singer Yondo, and the dynamic producer Masta Keey, the new single exudes a memorable party vibe, empowering listeners to get up and dance, moving along to the beats and rhythms.
Manifesting a diverse mix of Hip Hop groove immersed within Salsa influences, “Taco Shop” is bound to become a favorite for listeners, getting anyone ready for a bite to eat at the 24-hour taco shop after. A unique fusion track, the new record expresses a love for burritos and nachos through a comedic tale of love-bombing and foiled plots, while maintaining the rich allure of musical fusions, rooted in drums, piano, organ, bass, and horns.
A collective effort, the new track features the brilliance of Yondo as he captures the true and authentic essence of a culture. Meanwhile rapper #daddy maneuvers through the Masta Keey production, with soul-stirring and captivating lyricism that effortlessly fall out his mouth to convey a message of mindfulness, awareness, and gratitude for the beloved local cuisine.
Masta Keey Presents debut single “Taco Shop (feat Yondo),” is slated to release on July 19th, 2021, putting the eclectic artist #daddy on the musical map. The captivating new single will be followed by a late 2021 Summer release of singer Yondo’s debut song “Love You,” a timeless narration of extending unconditional love to others and yourself.
“It’s about a man in search for his local favorite cuisine but gets himself caught up in a love bombing entanglement which makes him fall back to focus on what is truly important, ‘MY BAG’,” says Masta Keey regarding the upcoming release.
Stream “Taco Shop (feat. Yondo), and make a Tik Tok video using the song, mentioning #daddy in the comments. The Tik Tok account with the most views in 30 days after the release date will receive a $500 prize from Masta Keey Presents.
About:
Masta Keey Presents, is owned by creator and producer Keeyun Rondo, who is already soaring towards success, with his dynamic team of talented writers and performers- on a mission to produce fun music that millions of people love to play every day.
Born in the notorious city of Gary, Indiana, Keeyun Rondo faced a series of struggles, having attended five different schools by the age of 10 because of constantly moving to different neighborhoods. Growing and evolving his talents, the artist sought meaningful relationships with his peers in dance, music, theater, and art. Graduating from USC’s Thornton School of music in 2018, Masta Keey began to move his career in the right direction and is currently looking towards his debut production.
