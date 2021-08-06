Global Community Housing Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Community Housing Services Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the community housing services market is expected to grow from $65.42 billion in 2020 to $69.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.1%. The federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community housing services market.

The community housing services market consists of the revenues from community housing services and related goods by establishments primarily engaged in providing short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or child abuse, a temporary residential shelter for the homeless, runaway youths, patients, and families caught in medical crisis, transitional housing for low-income individuals and families, and for elderly or disabled homeowners. Establishments that volunteer construction or repair of low-cost houses in partnership with the homeowners who assist in construction or repair of a home, subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels, or those involved in a low-cost mortgage or work for all the said end-users, are included in this market.

Global Community Housing Services Market Segments:

The global community housing services market is further segmented based on service, end users and geography.

By Service: Temporary And Emergency Shelter Services, Permanent Housing Support Services, Transitional And Assisted Housing Services, Volunteer Construction Or Repair Services, Others

By End-Users: Victims Of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Or Child Abuse, Homeless, Runaway Youths, Parents And Families Caught In Medical Crises, Low-Income Individuals And Families, Elderly Or Disabled

By Geography: The global community housing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Community Housing Services Market Organizations Covered: Fair Community Housing Services Limited, Nestle Community Housing Services Ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa, Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, SRM Housing Services Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

