Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Kidney Cancer Drugs Market 2021-2030

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the kidney cancer drugs market is expected to decline from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $3.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to the deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The kidney cancer drugs market is expected to reach $3.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.3%. The rise in the incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drugs market.

The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of kidney cancer drugs. It includes immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy.

Trends In The Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

The use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drugs market. Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer-resistant cells from developing. The improved understanding of renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy. Under this treatment, the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood are combined with inhibitors of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), which helps promote cellular biogenesis. According to a study conducted by the National cancer institute (NIH) in 2019, the combination treatment leads to better outcomes in patients suffering from advanced kidney cancer. In April 2019, Merck attained food and drug administration (FDA) approval to combine their drug Pembrolizumab, which enhances the patients’ immune system along with Pfizer’s drug Axitinib, which prevents the spread of renal cancer, this combination of drugs can help increase the pace of the patients’ recovery in advanced kidney cancer.

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Segments:

The global kidney cancer drugs market is further segmented based on type, product, end users and geography.

By Type: Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC), or Urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC)

By Product: Nexavar (Sorafenib), Sutent (Sunitinib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Torisel (Temsirolimus), Proleukin (Aldesleukin), Others

By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Center, Others

By Geography: The global renal cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Exelixis, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

