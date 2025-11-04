Nutritional Analysis Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Nutritional Analysis Market Be By 2025?

The market size of nutritional analysis has exhibited robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $5.84 billion in 2024 to $6.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The historical growth can be credited to factors such as a surge in diet-related illnesses, consumers' demand for transparency, advancements in scientific research and nutritional studies, as well as the impact of globalization and diet diversity.

In the coming years, the nutritional analysis market is predicted to experience fast-paced growth and is projected to reach a valuation of $9.23 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The expansion foreseen in this period can be credited to factors such as the prominence of e-commerce and food transparency, growing markets for functional foods, increased demand for sustainable and ethical consumption and allergen detection, along with regulatory shifts in labeling. Key shifts anticipated in this period encompass the rise of consumer-generated data, a wider focus on holistic health, the burgeoning quantified self movement, heightened demand for precision nutrition, and innovative strides in nutrigenomics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Nutritional Analysis Market Landscape?

The rise in consumer knowledge and a shift in preference for healthy food choices are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the nutritional analysis market. Nutritional analysis assists in comprehending the chemical makeup, handling, quality assurance, and food pollution, thereby ensuring a healthy and balanced food intake. A nutritious diet safeguards against all forms of malnutrition and defends against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. To cite an example, a survey report published by Nutrisystem, a US-base purveyor of weight loss products, in January 2022, out of 2,000 participants, 53% stated their objective for 2022 was to lose weight, with a mean target of 14 pounds of weight reduction. Consequently, the rise in consumer knowledge and a shift in preference towards healthy diets is propelling the growth of the nutritional analysis market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Nutritional Analysis Market?

Major players in the Nutritional Analysis include:

• Eurofins Scientific

• SGS S.A.

• Intertek Group plc

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• AsureQuality Ltd.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• R-Biopharm AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Nutritional Analysis Industry?

Key players in the nutritional analysis market, such as the Kerry Group PLC, are honing in on technology advancements like nutrition label analysis tools to broaden their customer base and boost their revenues. The intent behind these applications or software is to interpret and analyse the nutritional data given on the labels of food products. For example, Kerry Group PLC, a company originating from Ireland, rolled out the KerryNutri Guide in December 2022. This tool stands out due to its capacity to evaluate a vast range of foods and beverages against several front-of-pack nutrition labelling systems. It aids individuals in achieving a higher score, and appraises branded products against over 10 global nutrient profiling models. Additionally, it provides insights into nutritional ratings and recommendations for improvement. It studies the influence of packaged food on the final consumer by crunching data on energy, saturated fats, sugar, fiber, protein, and salt levels provided by the user. KerryNutri Guide then presents the nutritional scores for each entry, while highlighting areas where the product may be close to or exceed regulatory or dietary limits.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Nutritional Analysis Market

The nutritional analysismarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Parameter: Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Fat Profile, Sugar Profile, Calories, Cholesterol, Moisture, Other Parameters

2) By Product Type: Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Foods, Other Product Types

3) By Objective: New Product Development, Product Labeling, Regulatory Compliance

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamin Profile: Water-Soluble Vitamins, Fat-Soluble Vitamins

2) By Mineral Profile: Macrominerals, Trace Minerals

3) By Total Dietary Fiber: Soluble Fiber, Insoluble Fiber

4) By Fat Profile: Saturated Fat, Unsaturated Fat, Trans Fat

5) By Sugar Profile: Total Sugars, Added Sugars, Natural Sugars

6) By Calories: Total Caloric Content, Caloric Breakdown

7) By Cholesterol: Total Cholesterol Content, HDL And LDL Cholesterol

8) By Moisture: Total Moisture Content

9) By Other Parameters: pH Level, Sodium Content, Other Nutritional Components

Nutritional Analysis Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the nutritional analysis market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report includes an examination of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

