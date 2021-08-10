IFAH recognizes Medical Billing Wholesalers among Top 50 healthcare companies of 2021
MBW, a unit of Acrologic Business Solutions, has been named among the top 50 healthcare companies of 2021 at the Global Health Conference by IFAH.SUFFERN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Billing Wholesalers(MBW), a unit of Acrologic Business Solutions, announced that the International Forum of Healthcare Advancements (IFAH) has named the company among the top 50 healthcare companies of 2021.
Melvin Miller, Chief Operating Officer of MBW, said, “I believe that the reason for our success is our ability to combine the expertise of our people with a strong technology backbone to deliver the business outcomes our customers seek. Being recognized as one of the top 50 healthcare companies by IFAH is a significant milestone in our journey and will energize all of us at MBW to expand our horizons. We are now utilizing robotic process automation and artificial intelligence to add value to our clients.”
IFAH received an overwhelming number of nominations from different parts of the world for the “Top 50 Healthcare Companies of 2021” recognition this year. The award evaluates a company based on multiple criteria, including the industry impact, spirit of innovation, future-readiness, and the market demand for their products/services. It also evaluates an organization based on the overall reach and the popularity of the business offering.
Upon receiving the recognition at the Global Healthcare Conference held in Las Vegas, Vinod Sankaran, the Chief Executive Officer of MBW, said, “We believe that this recognition is a trophy for our consistency in delivering outstanding revenue cycle results to our customers. To be recognized as one of the best in the industry is a testament to our team’s determination, skill, and persistence. Over the last two years, we have made the investments in creating a strong operational and technology framework to bring innovation to the healthcare revenue cycle.”
Earlier this year, the Medical Billing Wholesalers consolidated its Chennai, India operations center at a state-of-the-art, 750 people capacity facility.
About IFAH
Having organized four successful back-to-back healthcare conferences in the middle east and the USA, IFAH is a great platform that brings together the best and the brightest from the field of healthcare under one roof. They aim to provide a fruitful platform for key decision-makers from big corporations, government organizations, researchers, investors, and people from the media to interact, share knowledge and build meaningful alliances.
About Medical Billing Wholesalers
Medical Billing Wholesalers (MBW) provides business process outsourcing, revenue cycle KPI measurement, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers (hospitals, health systems, and physician practices), revenue cycle, and coding services aggregators. The company operates from 2 delivery centers in Chennai and Bangalore and has sales offices in New York, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Today, the company supports over 2,000 physicians across over 40+ medical specialties and uses over 30+ EMR/practice management systems. In addition, the company applies proprietary workflow tools and robotic process automation capabilities to help clients do more with the revenue cycle.
