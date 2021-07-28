Medical Billing Wholesalers Relocates Chennai Operations to address business growth
MBW, a unit of Acrologic Business Solutions, a New York-based revenue cycle management and IT services company, has relocated its Chennai delivery location.SUFFERN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing demand for its technology-enabled medical billing and coding services, Medical Billing Wholesalers has consolidated its operations to a newly constructed, purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Chennai.
The new facility is engineered to ensure 100% HIPAA compliance with biometric, facial recognition, and card key access only to authorized personnel. Additional security measures include lockers room to secure mobile phones away from the production area & CCTV cameras placed appropriately. The entire facility is also protected by appointed security personnel 24/7.
"Through the last 18 months, we have recrafted the way we deliver our services. Despite headwinds coming from COVID-19 related global disruptions, our technology-enabled services model has helped us stay focused, assure continuity of our operations to our clients, and acquire new business. The new facility, a testament to the spirit of the MBW team, can accommodate over 750 employees. With world-class facility infrastructure, we will further strengthen our brand as an employer, provide great employee experience, and address the growing demand from our customers," says Melvin Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Medical Billing Wholesalers.
The new facility located on Mount Road in the heart of the city has rekindled the energy & liveliness of employees, driving them to deliver exemplary performance and client experience. The clients can continue to work with their teams unhindered by the hassle of the relocation.
Vinod Sankaran, CEO of Medical Billing Wholesalers, said, "MBW is a growing company that plays an important role in managing the revenue of multiple Healthcare providers. We understand how important it is for our customers to have a proactive team that understands their need for perfection. This new facility will help us to create a positive, talented, and communicative global workforce by scaling our operations and training our existing resources to continue to offer industry-standard quality."
Over the last year, the team at MBW has focused on developing its operations capabilities. MBW has invested in developing operations tools including workflow, revenue cycle dashboards, deep-learning-based robotic process automation, and supporting the clients. The strategic combination of knowledgeable resources and automated solutions is critical to helping our clients with their revenue cycle.
About Medical Billing Wholesalers:
Medical Billing Wholesalers (MBW) provides business process outsourcing, revenue cycle KPI measurement, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers (hospitals, health systems, and physician practices), billing companies, revenue cycle, and coding services aggregators. The company operates from 2 delivery centers in Chennai and Bangalore and has sales offices in New York, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Today, the company supports over 2,000 physicians across over 40 medical specialties and uses over 25 EMR/practice management systems. In addition, the company applies proprietary workflow tools and robotic process automation capabilities to help clients do more with the revenue cycle.
To learn how Medical Billing Wholesalers can help your healthcare organization achieve financial success, visit https://www.medicalbillingwholesalers.com
Vinod Sankaran
Medical Billing Wholesalers
+1 718-249-2245
vinod@medicalbillingwholesalers.com