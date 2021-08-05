Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft and Recklessly Endangering Another Person

EDITED TO INCLUDE PHOTO OF ACCUSED

DATE/TIME: On August 4, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering another Person and Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Nicholas Edward Karov

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

VICTIM: Adam Pedicino

AGE:48

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 4, 2021, at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a dispute near the Home Depot in the Town of Rutland. Further investigation revealed that a male, identified as Karov, stole merchandise from The Home Depot and was subsequently followed by Pedicino when Karov pointed a gun at Pedicino and fled the area. Karov was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing before being released on court ordered conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland City Police Department.

COURT DATE/TIME: 5 August, 2021 1230 hours

