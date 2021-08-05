NovelVox Becomes Genesys Premium Partner and Introduces Performance Management Software For Genesys Contact Centers
NovleVox is an exceptional creator of contact center solutions. Recently it has announced the availability of its solutions on Genesys AppFoundry.BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integrated and unified solutions for Genesys contact centers are designed to significantly enhance business efficiency and improve customer experience. The advanced solutions by NovelVox are available under the following labels - CTI connector, Wallboard, and Agent Accelerator.
The Universal Agent Accelerator by NovelVox for Genesys is easy to customize and available across all industries, including healthcare, banking, insurance, government, retail, telecom, and more. Agent Accelerator is an industry-optimized agent workspace. It integrates all backend/core applications to offer a single pane of glass view to agents to offer seamless customer engagement without switching screens. All customer information is auto-filled in the required fields even before the call is answered, assuring a personalized caller experience.
Another excellent product for Genesys cloud, Pure Engage, and Genesys Pure Connect is the NovelVox Universal CTI connector. It is an embedded CTI within the 3rd party application interface. The CTI connector has a bundle of advanced features like Click to Dial, CRM Screen Transfer, Smart Dialing, Agent Performance Stats, Configurable Speed Dials, Enhanced Reporting, call Logging, and more. On Genesys AppFoundry, a range of integrated NovelVox CTI connectors can be explored, such as Epic, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Freshdesk, MS Dynamics, Salesforce CTI connector, etc. It optimizes agent performance with call controls embedded within the ticketing or CRM application.
The third category of offering from NovelVox is the iVision Wallboards and Agent Dashboards. This product intends to monitor and motivate agents with real-time performance stats. This data boosts agents' performance and keeps them delighted that subsequently increases the count of happy customers. The interactive and intuitive designs of dashboards and contact center wallboards offer a 360-degree view of agent/team performance. The stats are updated in real-time and the interface can be further customized. With WFH being the new normal, agent dashboard to track agent performance is picking up trend these days.
Amit Gandhi, CEO NovelVox and CXInfinity, says, "We are excited about the launch of the NovelVox product line over Genesys AppFoundry platform. We were looking forward to this premium partnership for quite some time. Now NovelVox products are seamlessly accessible to the Genesys market. These NovelVox performance management software are personalized for Genesys cloud, Pure connect and Cloud Engage contact centers. The next-generation integrated solution will help businesses improve operational performance in no time with improved FCR and reduced AHT."
About NovelVox
Established in 2008, NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible Contact Center Agent Desktops, Wallboards, and other contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies the client's requirements and needs. At NovelVox, special attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Amazon Connect, and Genesys.
NovelVox aims to provide every client with a fully customized agent/supervisor desktop that will empower contact center agents with the right information at the right time, every time.
Over the past decade, NovelVox has established 5 global offices, made customers in 80+ countries with 200+ global deployments across many business verticals, including Banking, Telecoms, Logistics & Travel, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail
