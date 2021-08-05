Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects the Rights of Tipped Workers in Los Angeles County

An employment law firm in Southern California stands ready to fight for tipped employees in the Los Angeles area and its surroundings.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm announced today that their law firm protects the rights of tipped employees who have been denied tips fully or partially by their employers in Los Angeles country.

“We are proud to be able to protect the rights of tipped worker in the LA county” said Michael Akopyan, founder and trial lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm.

“If you are employed in California your employer can’t unlawfully deduct tips from your wages,” said Akopyan and revealed, “According to Labor Code Section 351, your employer must pay you the full amount of the tip that the customer left for you.”

An employer cannot lawfully deduct credit card processing fees or charges from tips received by employees. Additionally, because tips are left by customers and are not paid by employers, they do not count towards hourly wages and employers can’t consider tips a part of the regular pay.

“Your employer cannot take any part of your tips and cannot deduct your tips from your wages,” highlighted Akopyan and said, “Employees working in the Los Angeles area who feel that they may have been denied tips fully or partially by their employers are welcome to contact Akopyan Law’s employment law attorneys in Burbank to discuss their potential case in a complimentary case evaluation.”

“We are dedicated to protecting employees and enforcing their rights,” added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

