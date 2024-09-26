Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Completes Its 15 Years of Providing Legal Help to Wronged Employees in Southern California

A premier employment law firm in Los Angles has reached a new milestone.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm, proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary of protecting the rights of employees who have faced mistreatment, wrongful termination, or discrimination in the workplace. With offices strategically located in Encino, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Bakersfield, the firm has established itself as a formidable advocate for workers' rights throughout Southern California.

Founded in 2009 by employment attorney Michael Akopyan, the firm has built an impressive track record of success, recovering millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for its clients. Both Michael Akopyan, and his accomplished partner Ani M. Akopyan share a passion for fighting injustice and holding employers accountable for their actions.

"Over the past 15 years, we have had the privilege of representing individuals who have faced tremendous challenges in their workplaces," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "Our mission has always been to level the playing field and ensure that every employee has access to top-quality legal representation, regardless of their financial situation."

The firm offers a comprehensive range of employment law services, including representation in cases involving:

• Wrongful termination

• Discrimination

• Harassment

• Retaliation

• Wage and Hour Violations

• Whistleblower Claims

“We understand that navigating the complexities of employment law can be overwhelming for individuals facing workplace issues,” says Ani M. Akopyan. “We are committed to providing our clients with personalized attention, clear communication, and aggressive representation throughout the legal process.”

The firm's commitment to its clients is evident in the glowing testimonials it has received:

• "I have so much to say but will keep it short. Akopyan Law Group is the BEST in the business by far. Try them out and you will thank me later. Everyone I had referred them to had amazing results and were happier than ever. They definitely won't disappoint."

• "My family and I are so grateful for Ani and fighting for the justice that my Dad deserved. She is knowledgeable, professional, and truly cares about her clients. Her hard work and determination in my Dad's case, resulted in over a $6M judgement."

• "Very professional, personable, and timely in their response time to any of my calls or emails. Helpful with the questions I asked and very transparent throughout their entire process. I highly recommend the Akopyan Law Firm."

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers complimentary case evaluations to individuals who believe their rights have been violated in the workplace. By providing this no-cost service, the firm aims to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to seek justice and hold their employers accountable for their actions.

"We understand that taking legal action against an employer can be a daunting prospect," said Ani M. Akopyan, partner at Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "That's why we offer complimentary case evaluations to help individuals determine whether they have a viable claim and to provide them with information they can use to make informed decisions about their future."

As Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. looks ahead to the next 15 years and beyond, its commitment to fighting for the rights of employees remains steadfast. With a proven track record of success and a team of passionate advocates, the firm is poised to continue making a positive impact in the lives of workers throughout Southern California.

The firm's attorneys, including Michael Akopyan and Ani M. Akopyan, have been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List for multiple consecutive years, recognizing their exceptional legal expertise and client service.

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit the law firm’s website. The firm's blog at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/about-us/) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118

Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205

