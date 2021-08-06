Hyatt Ziva Cancun Aims for Long-term Environmental Goals
Green Globe recently recertified Hyatt Ziva Cancun. The property was the first Hyatt hotel in Mexico to be certified by Green Globe.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, the stunning all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a playful family escape on Mexico’s Yucatan Coast, situated on the beachfront of the most beautiful strip of Punta Cancun.
Although the hotel was closed for three months due to the pandemic, in terms of economic recovery such challenging times are viewed by the Hyatt Hotel & Resorts Group as a unique opportunity to revitalize and rebuild stronger, healthier and more resilient communities. According to Hyatt, in 2021 the group plans to introduce a new set of long-term environmental goals and associated strategies, which will build on its ongoing efforts related to climate change, water stewardship, waste, sourcing, and caring for communities.
Water Management
The hotel’s operations do not in any way impact or jeopardize the provision of water to individuals or neighbouring communities. AGUAKAN is the service operator that manages the infrastructure of the potable water supply for the entire hotel zone and the city of Cancun. Concessions are also given from the National Water Commission for the extraction of brackish water, which passes through an osmosis plant and used as drinking water. Regular testing is carried out to ensure that both the extracted water and the rejected water from the desalination process comply with Mexican environmental regulations.
Sustainable Purchasing Policy
Hyatt Ziva Cancun prefers to use local, sustainable, or eco-certified products to minimize impacts. In the shift toward a circular economy, Hyatt is committed to reducing and eliminating single-use plastic waste. This includes the transition to large-format bathroom amenities to replace traditional small bottles of shower gel, shampoo, conditioner in all its hotels. Hyatt Ziva Cancun bases its purchasing decisions on Hyatt’s Responsible Use of Plastics policy.
Preserving Marine Life
The hotel continues to support the Delphinus Punta Cancun located within the hotel grounds and run by a separate company. The aim of the dolphinarium is to focus on marine species protection. The dolphinarium provides best life quality for the dolphins in its care and runs programs that provide marine education about the mammals.
