Yakima Emergency Shelter

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) is making $100,000 available for fiscal years 2022-2023 to fund a nonprofit organization operating an emergency shelter in Yakima County to expand shelter program operations and services capacity to bring people inside to exit participants to permanent housing quickly.

Commerce intends to award one contract, and the contract is scheduled to begin mid-September and end June 2023.

Responses are due by Aug. 20, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

Sample Terms and Conditions (PDF) Yakima Emergency Shelter Funds Application (Excel)

