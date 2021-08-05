iListUGo.com a new Ai Search and Review system Steps Out of BETA for Global Retail Market

iListUGo Pin logo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ai-powered recommendation platform iListUGo has rolled out their latest version of their listing and review service to help connect businesses and shoppers.

The platform rewards users for engaging with the businesses listed on the site by awarding points for sharing their experiences. Focused on businesses who have felt the impact of the pandemic the most, the service offers targeted, valuable interactions between business and customer

Over 19,000 businesses globally have now signed up at iListUGo.com in just 12 months, with the platform expected to exceed 35,000 retailers by the end of 2021 and a raft of new features planned for 2022.

Jamie Smilovici, President & Co-Founder said: “The last couple of years have been tough for businesses – particularly those with a local customer base. At iListUGo.com we offer merchants the opportunity to connect and engage with existing and potential new customers to drive sales. We are delighted with the number of retailers and service providers who have signed up to the platform so far and look forward to continuing to grow and reward our users for years to come.

“Version 2.01 promises to be the best yet with a host of improved features and services to make the user experience even more seamless and useful for both businesses and their customers.”

About iListUGo

Founded in 2020 in Canada, iListUGo connects businesses and customers to accelerate their visibility in the market, improve their scalability, enhance their sales focus, generate productive leads, increase their flexibility, and expand their overall brand. iListUGo’s Ai-powered systems enable companies to gain new customers, launch new products, grow market share, optimize marketing ROI, and maximize mature products. Its unique Ai-powered system makes the connection process simple, straightforward.

With iListUGo, shoppers can ask questions, leave reviews about the company or specific products and services, and add to their favorites. Users are rewarded with points that they can later use for great discounts at participating merchants.



