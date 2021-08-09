Eric Chow Brought On As Chief Consultant at Mashman Ventures
Businessman and podcast host Eric Chow has been appointed as the new Chief Consultant at the public relations firm Mashman Ventures, founded by Isaac Mashman.
I knew I had to bring someone on as my right hand. Someone who is hard-working, reliable and most of all, teachable. Eric is all of those things, and I’m excited to see where our partnership takes us.”UNION CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businessman and podcast host Eric Chow has been appointed as the new Chief Consultant at the public relations firm Mashman Ventures, founded by Isaac Mashman.
— Isaac Mashman
Previously acting as advisor and board member at the firm, he will now be working directly with clients on their personal and company brands, and as the company hires future consultants to join the team, heading that department.
Chow states that, “I am looking forward to being more directly involved in the growth of the company. I’ve been advising Isaac on expanding the media agency we’re building in the back-end of Mashman Ventures to support our clients and watching the company grow for several months now, including when it got accredited by the Better Business Bureau. When Isaac shared the idea of moving me from advisor to Chief Consultant, I saw an opportunity to become more actively involved.”
When asked about why he brought on Chow as Chief Consultant, Isaac Mashman replied, “I’ve known Eric for a few years now, and we’ve always had a fantastic working chemistry. When I was thinking of the next steps for my business, I knew I had to bring someone on as my right hand. Someone who is hard-working, reliable and most of all, teachable. Eric is all of those things, and I’m excited to see where our partnership takes us, as well as Mashman Ventures.”
Chow is looking forward to working with the firm’s clients on “creating an unrivaled personal brand.” When questioned further, Chow stated that, “I share in the company focus of ensuring clients become capable in building their personal brand, and learning how to leverage it for their professional and business careers. In the world of today, our clients want to be in-demand, followed, and respected. However, aside from celebrities and corporations with huge PR and marketing teams, few people are able to build such a brand. Mashman Ventures stands in the gap with organic strategies and processes to help position us for success in our fields.”
Eric Chow
Mashman Ventures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn