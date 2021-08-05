Apace new AI removes bottleneck for large scale media management
Apace, a leading cloud-based media workflow software solution provider, announces availability of Facial AI and transcription for automated media ingest and search. The tools enhance Apace′s existing production media asset management (postMAM) for large scale use at edge, multi sites or in cloud.
AI facilitated media asset management postMAM fundamentally changes production process by removing the most labor intensive and costly part of MAM to allow large scale access to all your media at edges or in cloud. It enables user to search and annotate without manual ingest. Apace postMAM works on videos, images, and audio with Adobe CC or other editing tools.
New features include:
• Auto-detect and ingest faces or names
• Pair names to faces and make them searchable
• Auto-generate searchable transcription to timecode
• Captions are editable for manual correction and downloadable without costly per minute charge
The new features further enhance utility of postMAM for production from work from home or work from anywhere by supporting remote editing, hybrid production at edge and in cloud, instant review/ approval and outside collaboration
″Automated indexing of media will greatly improve efficiency and effectiveness of media access and collaboration,″ said Dr. Lee President and CTO of Apace.
The tools save time tremendously and help improve quality of production. It scales well for very large dataset and concurrently processes with GPU and/or clustering.
Apace
Apace is a leading production workflow and media asset management vendor in Orange, California. Apace offers innovative solutions to efficiently search, collaborate and access media data at the global scale.
