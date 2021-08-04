Opinion: U.S. Supreme Court opens door for dark money by striking down California campaign disclosure law
Any candidate or political party can claim that having to reveal its donors will chill association, and the court has been clear that no proof of actual harm is required. Knowing who spent and contributed money to a candidate’s campaign can be crucial in preventing corruption and deciding who to vote for. The law should be changed to eliminate so-called dark money, but the Supreme Court has gone in exactly the opposite direction.