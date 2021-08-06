Comedian Lori Hamilton beats the heat by staying creative
Summer didn’t slow her down
I love doing creative work and am so grateful for all the positive response.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is a sluggish time of year for a lot of people. Many schools go on break, working professionals use their vacation time to travel and spend time with their families. For New York comedian and producer Lori Hamilton, beating the sweltering summer heat is a matter of creativity.
— Lori Hamilton, creator/producer
The artist has spent the last year creating award-winning content in the face of overwhelming circumstances and the global challenges of the pandemic. Now, as summer continues to bring record-breaking temperatures, she is using the time indoors to work on new projects.
Her animation series, "Project Spudway," has been recognized by film festivals and competitions around the world for its timely messages of kindness and acceptance, as well as its creative humor. “Potato Family," the first installment, won awards at the Best Shorts Competition, the Couch Film Festival, and the New York International Film Awards. The follow-up, “Project Spudway,” also won an at the Best Shorts Competition and the Couch Film Festival.
Both shorts feature characters learning lessons about body positivity, acceptance, and having the courage to follow your dreams. Hamilton is now working on the next installment of the series, so stay tuned to find out what life lessons will be learned through animated potatoes next.
In addition to continuing her "Project Spudway" series, Hamilton is also working on three new projects. Two stand-alone short films and a new series.
Press Reviews
“Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.”
-North West End UK
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went
on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 59 awards for creative and writing excellence,
including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com .
