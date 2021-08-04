Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B202520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-578-1310

DATE/TIME: 8/4/21 at 0127

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 30 North

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Constance Cortez

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/4/21 at 0127, Troopers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of mile maker 30 on Interstate 89 north. A vehicle was observed to be traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 65MPH. On radar the vehicle was detected to be traveling 103MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Constance Cortez of Colchester, VT. She was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on September 1st, at 8:00AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/21 at 8:00AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.