Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-578-1310

 

DATE/TIME: 8/4/21 at 0127

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 30 North

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Constance Cortez                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/4/21 at 0127, Troopers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of mile maker 30 on Interstate 89 north. A vehicle was observed to be traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 65MPH. On radar the vehicle was detected to be traveling 103MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Constance Cortez of Colchester, VT. She was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on September 1st, at 8:00AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/21 at 8:00AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed

