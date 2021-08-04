Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-578-1310
DATE/TIME: 8/4/21 at 0127
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 30 North
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Constance Cortez
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/4/21 at 0127, Troopers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of mile maker 30 on Interstate 89 north. A vehicle was observed to be traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 65MPH. On radar the vehicle was detected to be traveling 103MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Constance Cortez of Colchester, VT. She was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on September 1st, at 8:00AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/21 at 8:00AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.