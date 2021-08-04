Sen. Rick Brattin Pushes for Special Session to Stop Vaccine Mandates

JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, sent a letter to the governor this week urging him to call an extraordinary session of the Missouri Senate and House to consider legislation to protect Missourians from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“It’s become clear that some businesses and institutions around this state are dead set on forcing the vaccine on Missourians against their will,” Sen. Brattin said. “The people of Missouri can and should decide for themselves if taking a drug that even the FDA hasn’t fully approved is what is best for them and their families. Employers shouldn’t make that decision, nor should big business, and certainly not politicians.”

The letter comes in response to a number of health care facilities and other businesses forcing workers to be vaccinated by a specified date or be fired from their jobs. Senator Brattin was joined by several of his colleagues in the Senate, who also signed the letter, asking the governor to “call an extraordinary session at your earliest convenience so the General Assembly can take any and all appropriate steps to protect Missouri workers from vaccine mandates.”

“Forcing anyone to take an experimental drug is wrong. It violates some our most basic rights as Americans and Missourians,” Sen. Brattin said. “We need to do something about it, and we need to do it now before people are forced out of their jobs. It’s our job as the elected representatives of the people to safeguard the freedom and liberty of the people we work for, and I can’t think of anything more urgent and important than protecting them from forced vaccination.”

Senator Brattin represents the 31st Senatorial District, covering Barton, Bates, Cass, Henry and Vernon counties. Senator Brattin resides in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and their five children.

For more information about Sen. Brattin, visit senate.mo.gov/brattin/.