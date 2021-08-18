Lori Hamilton’s Production Company Awarded “Best Research & Media Production Company”

Prosperity Productions, Delivering the Unexpected, Uncovering Secrets and Bringing Insights to Light Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions

Prosperity Productions Inc victorious at the Media Innovator Awards 2021

I am honored and grateful to be recognized for the work we do.” — Lori Hamilton, Founder, Prosperity Productions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategist and entrepreneur Lori Hamilton ’s insights firm, Prosperity Productions Inc, has been awarded Best Research & Media Production Company – Western USA at the Media Innovator Awards 2021. The awards are hosted by Corporate Vision Magazine. Hamilton will be featured on their annual winners’ magazine soon-to-be available on their website.Corporate Vision Magazine reaches a worldwide audience of around 155,000 experts and business leaders. It offers insight and advice on industry subjects such as IT and recruitment. Judges awarded the title based on factors including Prosperity Production’s business growth, performance, reputation, and longevity.The company has generated over $3 billion in incremental income for their clients, won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including multiple Best of Show Awards – Addy, Amy, Effie, Clio, as well as the coveted Burke Award for marketing communications excellence from Johnson & Johnson. In addition to their client work, they have been asked to teach insights to global organizations such as Google, Amazon, Samsung, Accenture, MetLife, ConAgra, and more than 10 of the largest marketing and communications firms in the world.As founder and CEO, Hamilton has brought her own unique and creative style to the business, encouraging her team to utilize a passion for and drive to uncover true brand insights that lead to game-changing strategic and creative solutions. Prosperity Productions implements traditional and unique research methodologies to guarantee the most comprehensive and diverse learnings, while also looking beyond that to create an engaging research narrative that allows for marketing strategy that is as compelling as the creative.Client Reviews:“Wow! I mean…wow! Did you ever work with…wow…someone and just walk away…wow…stunned. More energy and enthusiasm than a team of marketers could ever muster, with walk-into-a-pole brilliant ideas coming out of her mouth one after another – like she was just chatting. Wow!” – Mark Truss, Chief Research Officer at Wunderman Thompson“I have worked with Lori on numerous projects and have found her to be a first-rate researcher. She is inventive in designing studies and guides. She is a truly gifted interviewer who can elicit gems from any respondent, no matter how shy or difficult. And she does a great job of finding and illuminating insights. As a bonus, she’s very collaborative and always fun to work with.” – Hope Picker, VP, Insights at JPMorgan Chase & Co.About Lori:As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, Pace University.

