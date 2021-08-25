Comedian Lori Hamilton Creates Award-Winning Animations
Her insightful humor delights audiences
I love creating animated shorts and am honored to have the work received in such a positive way.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York creator, comedian and performer Lori Hamilton is working on new material. This is great news for audiences who have grown to love the quirky, creative, positive style she brings to her short films. With numerous award-winning pieces - 19 in 12 months to be exact - that have been featured at film festivals across the world, there is no doubt that the animations Hamilton is currently working on will impress.
— Lori Hamilton
Her unique and insightful perspective she brings to her work has earned her multiple awards over the last year.
Her short film “Potato Family,” has been featured in many festivals and has won awards at the Best Shorts Competition, the Couch Film Festival, and the New York International Film Awards. The animated short introduces her interactive “Project Spudway,” which features a young potato who dreams of being a designer. His unusual artistic tastes cause his family some concern. As they attempt to discourage his self-expression, he only becomes more determined, eventually choosing to pursue a successful career in fashion.
Its follow-up film, “Project Spudway,” also won an award at the Best Shorts Competition and the Couch Film Festival. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes that teach viewers about body acceptance and positivity.
Her stand-alone short animation film, “Positivity Piñata,” created by Hamilton at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantines, illustrates how each one of us has something we can share to help spread kindness in our own cities. Whether it is bringing food to an elderly neighbor or making a “thank you” sign to encourage healthcare workers, there are simple ways everyone can help to encourage people to share hope and kindness. This film was selected for the Big Apple Film Festival and Screenplay Competition and won awards at both the Best Shorts Competition and the Couch Film Festival and was a finalist at New York International Film Awards.
Keep an eye out for more information about Hamilton’s upcoming works by following her on her website, TheLoriHamilton.com.
Press Reviews
“Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.”
-North West End UK
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational.”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 59 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help, although they take credit for providing her with constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
Julia Roberts
Roberts Resource
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Positivity Piñata in The Big City