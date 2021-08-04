Highland Park Bridge Ramp Daylight Lane Restriction Begins Thursday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on the ramp that carries the traffic from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, August 5 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, August 12. The ramp will remain open to traffic. Crews will conduct paint containment removal work. No work will occur on the weekend.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

