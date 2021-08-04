Submit Release
Highland Park Bridge Ramp Daylight Lane Restriction Begins Thursday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on the ramp that carries the traffic from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, August 5 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, August 12. The ramp will remain open to traffic. Crews will conduct paint containment removal work. No work will occur on the weekend.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

