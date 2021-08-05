MortgageHippo Launches Digital Lending Platform 2.0

Industry embraces solution as company sees significant increase in lender base.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo announced today the release of its next generation Digital Lending Platform (“DLP”). A fully re-architected ecosystem to empower mortgage originators to stay ahead of the sector transformation over the past few years, the company further announces a 100% conversion of its clients to the new platform.

“We changed the rules of the game with our next generation digital lending platform and are thrilled with the market’s overwhelmingly positive reaction,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo. “But we knew from the beginning that we could go beyond what was possible when we launched our original version. Our current release is just the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for MortgageHippo.”

The company’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. Since launching DLP 2.0, MortgageHippo has added over 75 lenders to its platform, representing a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks across the country.

DLP 2.0 accelerates time-to-delivery through either pre-defined templates or customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages profitably right out of the box. The new platform delivers the following unique benefits:

• Flexibility to originate through any marketing or origination channel

• Agility to continuously and quickly adapt to evolving market needs

• Adaptibility for lenders to embrace the accelerating pace of change across the landscape, with borrowers, partners and technologies

“Today’s lending environment requires lenders to be as nimble as possible,” said Michael Salichs, President and COO of MortgageHippo. “Lenders must have the power to be as iterative as modern day Fintechs in order to respond to the rapidly changing demands of their home loan customers. Our new platform gives lenders the power to finally take complete control of their loan origination business.”

First Heritage Mortgage Services is a MortgageHippo client who is already using the new platform. “We developed a great partnership with MortgageHippo to bring a comprehensive, state of the art, Point of Sale system to our business platform that embraces our business strategy by providing a great member experience on every mortgage application,” said John Giordano, First Heritage Mortgage Services CEO and President.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is a leading, consumer-centric digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit http://www.mortgagehippo.com.