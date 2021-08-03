2021-08-03 16:17:58.157 Gerald Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Submit Release
Megan Rott recently claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “PAC-MAN®” Scratchers game.

Rott purchased the winning ticket at Rosebud General Store, 248 Highway 50 in Rosebud, and claimed her prize at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

In FY20, players in Gasconade County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $3.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $307,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $523,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

