Two lanes reopen on northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications

Fast facts: - Northbound I-75 now has two lanes open from I-696 to 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights. - This change restores northbound I-75 to its previous configuration prior to the voids discovered under the pavement last Friday - Southbound I-75 remains unchanged, with two lanes open through the area.

August 4, 2021 -- Contracting crews have reopened a second lane on northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road in the city of Madison Heights. This change now restores the northbound side of the freeway back to its configuration prior to the voids that were discovered on Friday, July 30.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads as crews continue to rebuild pavement and bridges on the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.

The northbound I-75 service drive remains closed from 11 Mile Road to Gardenia Avenue. Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

The voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 1/2 Mile Road. The operation affected the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive. This section of northbound I-75 and the service drive will be rebuilt in 2022.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com