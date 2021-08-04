We’re Hiring! New Positions Announced

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

TBI FLEET PURCHASING MANAGER Administrative Services – Fleet & Procurement TBI Headquarters Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: The individual in this position will manage all fleet operations for the agency, including but not limited to the following responsibilities: oversee purchasing and replacing of agency vehicles; oversee the maintenance of vehicles; register agency vehicles per policy; renew tags for vehicles annually; maintain an inventory and surplusage of all agency vehicles; serve as liaison with Vehicle Asset Management for all agency vehicles; other relevant duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications: Experience in fleet management or maintenance preferred.

Monthly Salary: $3,561 – $6,406

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 20679. This position will remain posted from August 4 – August 10, 2021. This is an Executive Service position and does not require 1st Round Interview Questions to be completed.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1 Forensic Chemistry Unit Knoxville Crime Laboratory Knox County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 20720. This position will be posted on August 4, 2021 – August 10, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.