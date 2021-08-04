National Security Capital Advisors advises Amches, Inc. on its sale to InterImage, Inc.
National Security Capital Advisors advises Amches, Inc. on its sale to InterImage, Inc.COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Amches, Inc. (“Amches”) in its sale to InterImage, Inc. (“InterImage”).
Amches delivers enterprise-grade software development, systems engineering, big data management, and Cybersecurity engineering services to Intelligence Community customers, including the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command. The Company’s current contracts fall into areas that are essential to national security, including: Cybersecurity engineering for malware, systems, and network operations protection; Cybersecurity-related advanced analytics and visualizations; signals and geospatial intelligence software development; and high-speed data ingest.
InterImage is a Virginia based leader in creative IT modernization solutions for the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement, and Transportation customers. InterImage has expertise in software development, cyber, cloud computing, data management, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence technologies. Its intelligent automation solutions are built on 25 years of experience in business process management. The acquisition of Amches expands InterImage’s expertise to the Intelligence Community.
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized investment bank focused exclusively on the optimized deployment of people and capital to projects of importance for National Security. NSCA combines the executive team’s decades of experience in this market segment with over 200 renowned industry Executive Affiliates and Executive Associates to assist us in deeply understanding our client’s business and needs.
