Traffic alert – Sheldon Rd in Swanton

Sheldon Road in Swanton between the Breezy Acres Garden Center and Rocky Ridge Road is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

