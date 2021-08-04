Submit Release
Traffic alert – Sheldon Rd in Swanton UPDATE

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Sheldon Road in Swanton between the Breezy Acres Garden Center and Rocky Ridge Road is closed due to a crash.  ** Update to location of road closure is the area of Gallagher Corners will be closed on Rt 105.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Melanie Daniell

ECD II VSP Williston

802 878 7111

 

