Shop Safe and Smart on Tax-Free Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Whether you are buying back-to-school items for virtual or in-person school attendance, take advantage of tax-free weekend this weekend, August 6-8, 2021. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is encouraging consumers to navigate this shopping weekend with a thoughtful plan involving the following tips:

Be on-guard as you shop online. Shopping online is convenient but there are plenty of scammers surfing the web waiting for you to let your guard down. SCDCA has compiled five ways to keep your information safe while browsing and buying online.

Shopping online is convenient but there are plenty of scammers surfing the web waiting for you to let your guard down. SCDCA has compiled five ways to keep your information safe while browsing and buying online. Decide your payment method. When shopping in a store, pay with cash if you have trouble sticking to a budget. If you prefer shopping online, a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card.

When shopping in a store, pay with cash if you have trouble sticking to a budget. If you prefer shopping online, a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card. Review financial statements. The more times and places you use your credit and debit cards while shopping, the more opportunities for a thief to intercept your information. Read your financial statements during the tax-free weekend and beyond, ensuring there are no errors or fraudulent charges. If there are, dispute them immediately.

The more times and places you use your credit and debit cards while shopping, the more opportunities for a thief to intercept your information. Read your financial statements during the tax-free weekend and beyond, ensuring there are no errors or fraudulent charges. If there are, dispute them immediately. Know the return policy. Review return and exchange policies so you know before you go. Don’t see it in store? Ask, especially if you are purchasing items that often have a restocking fee, like computers.

Review return and exchange policies so you know before you go. Don’t see it in store? Ask, especially if you are purchasing items that often have a restocking fee, like computers. Make a list and stick to it. Review the Department of Revenue’s (SCDOR) website for a general list of items that are tax exempt as well as ones that are not. A list will help save time and avoid impulse buying and overspending. For more tips on shopping and overspending, read SCDCA’s Shopping spotlight.

Consumers with questions about the tax-free weekend should visit the SCDOR website. For more consumer tips, or to get assistance if you find suspicious charges or errors on your accounts, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call SCDCA toll-free in SC at 1 (800) 922-1594.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free,1 (800) 922-1594.