Mack Molding Receives Vermont Training Program Grant

Like many companies, Mack is facing pandemic-related retention and recruiting challenges. Additionally, the Company is experiencing strong demand for its contract manufacturing services due to the essential nature of many of its customers’ products for the medical, energy, and transportation industries as they respond to COVID-19. These combined pressures have resulted in a need to train new, unskilled workers for careers in manufacturing, as well as investments to advance the skills of our professional staff to help them take advantage of new technologies and software. This includes training to support the integration of capital equipment such as CNC machining centers, new assembly lines, and injection molding machinery. It also will support team members learning to use the Company’s upgraded ERP system and manufacturing systems, boosting their overall skills in these areas.

“The state of Vermont recognizes the challenges facing businesses as they emerge from the pandemic, and this grant is an investment in the people of Southern Vermont who have made this area a great place to work and live since Mack first moved here in 1939,” said Mack Molding President Jeff Somple. “Mack has made significant investments in new technologies, equipment, and our people through wage increases, and the state’s support means we can continue to do so while meeting the demand of a market looking for stable, U.S.-based manufacturing right here in Vermont.”

About the Vermont Training Program

The Vermont Training Program is administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Economic Development. It is a workforce development program to enhance the skills of the Vermont workforce and increase productivity of Vermont employers; grants may cover up to 50 percent of the training cost which can either be on-site or through a training provider/vendor. For more information on VTP, visit http://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/funding-incentives/vtp

Pictured above: Mack Machining Supervisor Todd Steinhoff operates one of the Companies new CNC Machining Centers.