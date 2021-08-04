Founders of Humanity Healing Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from President Biden

President Biden Awards the Highest Honor for Volunteerism to Christopher B. Buck and Liane Q. Buck for their extensive selfless service.

OIL CITY, PA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest level of the Call to Service Award, was bestowed for their lifetime of service to their community and the United States of America. It is the most prestigious and it has been awarded to few Americans to recognize over 4,000 hours of service, certified by AmeriCorps, the federal agency dedicated to volunteerism and civic participation.

Christopher and Liane Buck founded Humanity Healing Network in 2007, which evolved into Humanity Healing International, a 501(c)3 public charity best known for rescuing children with albinism in sub-Saharan Africa from human traffickers who sell them for human sacrifice. Other projects include the Pads For Schoolgirls project: which helps girls stay in school after they become young women, teaches them a marketable vocational skill, and promotes community service through the sharing of the reusable pads they have made with other girls to help them stay in school; the Riverside Project in Nepal, which offered education to "second daughters," in a region that does not guarantee their right to an education; and a home and vocational training center for women in Pakistan who are victims of acid-throwing and other severe forms of extreme violence against women.

As ordained ministers, Liane and Christopher's outreaches through Cathedral of the Soul include Prison Ministry, emphasizing reconciliation and conflict resolution, the development of resource guides for developing the Gifts of Compassion in children in grades K-2, and a course in Visionary Leadership for Youth.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a National Civic Award awarded by the President of the United States of America and was established in 2003 by Executive Order by President George W. Bush which encourages citizens to live a life of service and civic engagement. Christopher and Liane were awarded the Call to Service Award by President Barak Obama in 2013.

The Bucks’ nomination for the Presidential Award was made by the St. Lazarus Relief Fund, a 501c3 public charity. Ratu Muda Karen Cantrell, Chairperson of the SLRF said at the occasion of the Award Ceremony, "We are proud to partner with the Federal Agency AmeriCorps and be a certifying organization. It is our duty to honor and celebrate the leaders of volunteerism to inspire a new level of action for community service and transform our visions into reality. It is with heartfelt gratitude that we celebrate the resilience, compassion, and leadership of Christopher and Liane Buck and the charities they founded.”