Bamboo Underwear Celebrates Their 3rd Birthday With Exclusive Sale

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 8th, the popular underwear brand known for their underwear made of viscose from bamboo will celebrate their 3rd birthday with an exclusive sale. All items on the online store will be at a discount, with up to 70% off.

A Story of Growth

In only three years, Bamboo Underwear has seen an impressive growth of over 1000% revenue increase. This 3rd-year anniversary marks an important step in Bamboo Underwear history, going from a small local business to a global international e-commerce brand.

The brand has been taking over the underwear market in Canada, and they are now ready for a USA takeover. They have already started negotiating with one of America’s most popular celebrities to collaborate on a brand partnership. Their 2021 and 2022 growth will make them direct competitors against Calvin Klein and Aerie.

The Bamboo Underwear team had this to comment on the subject: "We want to thank our customers for these amazing 3 years by offering them the best sale we ever did. A sale so big, it will be even bigger than Black Friday."

About Bamboo Underwear

Bamboo Underwear is an underwear brand for men and women made of viscose from bamboo. Several high-profile influencers are associated with the brand thanks in part to the exceptional quality, comfort and softness of its underwear.

Their product line includes women thongs, women boxers, men boxers, bralettes, and apparel.

