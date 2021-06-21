Bamboo Underwear Inc. Launches New Apparel Collection

From the name you trust in underwear made of viscose from bamboo comes a new apparel line.

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand known for the most comfortable underwear ever is launching their new clothing line. It includes crop-tops, hoodies, t-shirts, robes, joggers, and much more.

With a focus on comfortability and versatility in mind - this collection will be perfect for any occasion.

From lounging around the house to going out with friends or co-workers - it's all covered! All pieces are made of super soft viscose from bamboo which will ensure that you're as comfy as possible at all times.

Mathieu Landry-Girouard - Bamboo Underwear Inc. President and Co-Owner - says that he wants "to develop and extend [their] brand into different avenues." They plan on honoring what made them successful by continuing focus on comfort with a new line of product.

Jules Marcoux - Marketing Director & Co-Owner also commented on the launch - "Our new apparel collection is a daring move that will help us increase our market share, reach wider audiences and demographics, but also drive sales."

The all-new apparel collection is now available online on their website - along with their bralettes, thongs, and boxers.