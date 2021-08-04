NEWS

Strain: Hire only licensed horticulture professionals

August 4, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (Aug. 4, 2021) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., is reminding residents to hire only licensed professional arborists, landscape horticulturists and landscape irrigation contractors when having work done on their property.

All arborists, landscape horticulturists and landscape irrigation contractors must be licensed by the LDAF. By law, no person shall receive fees, advertise or solicit business in a regulated profession or occupation unless this person holds the appropriate license or permit, has a regular employee who holds the appropriate license or permit, or is employed by a person who holds the appropriate license or permit.

“Not everyone who claims to be a “yard specialist” is actually a landscaping professional which requires training,” Strain said. “These professionals are not only trained to properly execute the work, arborists and landscape irrigation contractors are required to attend continuing education training to renew their licenses.”

When is a license required? LDAF Horticulture and Quarantine Programs Director Tina Peltier said routine grass mowing and edging don’t require licensed individuals. “However, work such as plant bed preparation, bedding plant installation, lawn irrigation system installation, tree trimming and fertilizer application all must be conducted by licensed individuals.”

Strain said before allowing any work to begin, verify the individual is licensed through our website at www.LDAF.la.gov or our LDAF Business Search app.

For those without online access, call the Horticulture and Quarantine Programs Division at 225-952-8100 to verify horticulture licenses.