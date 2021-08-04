Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,175 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Mitigation Measure: HPCON B+

Aug 4, 2021

The following directives are effective immediately until rescinded.

Due to the increased risk of exposure and community spread from CFD. We are moving to HPCON B+ immediately.  HPCON will be reassessed on 16 AUG.  All Soldiers, Airmen, and employees need to adhere to the following guidance.  

Non-Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (Statewide)

-Remain in HPCON B

-Unvaccinated personnel will wear face coverings when unable to maintain 6′ social distancing

-Eliminate group formations (Will be reassessed at next HPCON decision brief  on 16 AUG)

-Adhere to 6′ social distancing

-Continue daily screening before reporting to work

– Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. (CDC)

Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (LARAMIE COUNTY ONLY to include FE WARREN AFB)

HPCON B+ (Due to increased risk of exposure and community spread from CFD. Will be reassessed on 16 AUG)

-Wear face coverings in all Laramie County facilities (Exception will be workspace locations that can adhere to 6′ social distancing)

-WYMD gyms are limited to WYMD employees only

-Employees continue daily screening before reporting to work

-Limit Public Gatherings

-Eliminate group formations

-Utilize hand wash stations

-New Signage posting

-Restrict entry points as necessary

– Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. (CDC)

The State Medical Working group Army/Air will reassess the current HPCON and propose recommended changes by 16 AUG.

You just read:

COVID-19 Mitigation Measure: HPCON B+

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.