COVID-19 Mitigation Measure: HPCON B+

Aug 4, 2021

The following directives are effective immediately until rescinded.

Due to the increased risk of exposure and community spread from CFD. We are moving to HPCON B+ immediately. HPCON will be reassessed on 16 AUG. All Soldiers, Airmen, and employees need to adhere to the following guidance.

Non -Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (Statewide)

-Remain in HPCON B

-Unvaccinated personnel will wear face coverings when unable to maintain 6′ social distancing

-Eliminate group formations (Will be reassessed at next HPCON decision brief on 16 AUG)

-Adhere to 6′ social distancing

-Continue daily screening before reporting to work

– Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. (CDC)

Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (LARAMIE COUNTY ONLY to include FE WARREN AFB)

–HPCON B+ (Due to increased risk of exposure and community spread from CFD. Will be reassessed on 16 AUG)

-Wear face coverings in all Laramie County facilities (Exception will be workspace locations that can adhere to 6′ social distancing)

-WYMD gyms are limited to WYMD employees only

-Employees continue daily screening before reporting to work

-Limit Public Gatherings

-Eliminate group formations

-Utilize hand wash stations

-New Signage posting

-Restrict entry points as necessary

The State Medical Working group Army/Air will reassess the current HPCON and propose recommended changes by 16 AUG.