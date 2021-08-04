COVID-19 Mitigation Measure: HPCON B+

Aug 4, 2021
The following directives are effective immediately until rescinded.
Due to the increased risk of exposure and community spread from CFD. We are moving to HPCON B+ immediately. HPCON will be reassessed on 16 AUG. All Soldiers, Airmen, and employees need to adhere to the following guidance.
Non-Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (Statewide)
-Remain in HPCON B
-Unvaccinated personnel will wear face coverings when unable to maintain 6′ social distancing
-Eliminate group formations (Will be reassessed at next HPCON decision brief on 16 AUG)
-Adhere to 6′ social distancing
-Continue daily screening before reporting to work
Cheyenne ARNG Facilities (LARAMIE COUNTY ONLY to include FE WARREN AFB)
–HPCON B+ (Due to increased risk of exposure and community spread from CFD. Will be reassessed on 16 AUG)
-Wear face coverings in all Laramie County facilities (Exception will be workspace locations that can adhere to 6′ social distancing)
-WYMD gyms are limited to WYMD employees only
-Employees continue daily screening before reporting to work
-Limit Public Gatherings
-Eliminate group formations
-Utilize hand wash stations
-New Signage posting
-Restrict entry points as necessary
– Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. (CDC)
The State Medical Working group Army/Air will reassess the current HPCON and propose recommended changes by 16 AUG.