Radix to launch a new version of its VISO device management solution for Chromebooks

Radix, a leading global EdTech provider, to launch a new version of its VISO device management solution for Chromebooks.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISO device management solution for Chromebooks together with Radix TeacherView, the company’s classroom management solution equipped with video conference capabilities, provide a powerful management layer for Chromebooks, catering to all stakeholders in the school ecosystem.VISO device management solution for Chromebooks and Radix TeacherView are available in the Chrome store and can be pushed via the Google admin console.The new version of VISO device management solution for Chromebooks is feature-rich, enabling IT admins to provide ad-hoc support with real-time remote screen view, see detailed device info, view browsing history, apply apps and websites usage policies, send messages, view device location in real-time and much more, while school leaders can run detailed usage reports to make fact-based decisions and optimize device usage.Teachers using Radix TeacherView can easily manage their class’s learning, monitor student activities and evaluate performance in real-time, share any screen, camera and whiteboard, provide individual or group assistance and implement collaborative learning methodologies.Michael Shoham, Radix CEO said “we have a lot to offer schools using Chromebooks.In addition, our VISO device management solution and Radix TeacherView can cater to all other devices in the school ecosystem: interactive flat panels, Android tablets, Windows machines, iPads*, Macs, VR devices*, etc.Schools are able to consolidate all their devices, processes and stakeholders in one easy-to-use management platform.With such an end-to-end device and classroom management offering, Radix is the ultimate EdTech partner for schools.”*currently supported by VISO device management onlyAbout Radix solutions:- VISO Device ManagementAn all-in-one cloud-based device management platform, enabling users to increase administrative and instructional effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making device management smarter and more focused.With features like remote control, advanced messaging, reporting, kiosk mode, policy and setting, antitheft and geofencing, software distribution and management, etc.- Radix TeacherViewA cloud-based classroom management solution equipped with a built-in video conference system, allowing teachers the "over the shoulder" teaching experience they are used to in remote or hybrid setting, stay in touch with their students while keeping their digital safety at a high level, and provide them the best possible learning experience.For more information and to start a free trial visit our website www.radix-int.com

