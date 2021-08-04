Meal Delivery Company, FlexPro Meals, Exceeds FDA Compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- FLEXPRO MEALS EXCEEDS FDA COMPLIANCE:
FlexPro Meals has evolved to a top tier Food Manufacturing Facility
FlexPro Meals, the ready-made meal delivery service that helps you achieve your fitness goals, exceeded the stringent requirements necessary to gain critical FMSA compliance with the FDA.
What does that mean? It means that FlexPro Meals are manufactured according to the most stringent food safety standards in the nation – ensuring that your high-quality, flash-frozen power meals are both delicious and up to top quality food safety standards.
How did FlexPro move from a simple, restaurant-style delivery outfit to running a top-tier Food Manufacturing Facility? CEO Nathan Corn credits hiring a dedicated team of consultants and advisors, who partnered with FlexPro Meals to expand production while exceeding stringent food safety requirements.
At FlexPro’s top-tier Food Manufacturing Facility, all your meals are chef-prepared, using the freshest ingredients and the leanest proteins. Build your own weekly box from FlexPro’s selection of 35 balanced meals, such as Sunday Brunch or Cuban Empanadas, and get your meals shipped to your door flash-frozen, preserving their nutrients and taste.
By achieving this key FDA compliance, FlexPro guarantees that you’ll receive only the healthiest, highest-quality prepared meals anywhere in the country. All you need to do is reheat and dig in.
To find out what else FlexPro has got cooking, take a look at www.flexpromeals.com, or email nathan@flexpromeals.com.
About FlexPro Meals
FlexPro Meals is a nationwide meal delivery company that prepares and delivers great-tasting healthy meals to your home. At FlexPro, we’re dedicated to helping you conquer your fitness goals by making proper nutrition that you need easily accessible. FlexPro Meals is one of the largest most popular meal delivery companies in the United States. Our FlexPro Family extends to all 50 states and we have an array of meal options that can always fit your lifestyle with next-level variety and super personal FlexPro Reps that help you get set up as well as walk with you on your own journey. www.flexpromeals.com
Nathan Corn
FlexPro Meals
nathan@flexpromeals.com