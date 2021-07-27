Hollywood Celebrity Chef Overhauls Top Rated Nationwide Meal Delivery Company, FlexPro Meals, Menu
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Chef, Bruce Knight, joins FlexPro Meals as their Culinary Director, bringing his passion for high-quality, calorie-conscious meals that don’t skimp on flavor. Knight cut his teeth as the culinary director at Freshology, a meal-delivery program that provided freshly made, well-portioned meals to kickstart your weight-loss journey. Credited by Jennifer Lopez, Sophia Vergara, and Hilary Duff for helping them slim down, Freshology was one of the greatest names in the meals-to-go biz.
Now, Bruce Knight brings his signature expertise and culinary vision to FlexPro Meals, the nation’s leading subscription meal service. The entire FlexPro menu will be redesigned from the ground up, focusing on freshly made, high-quality ingredients, accurate portion sizes, and (as always) excellent flavors.
FlexPro is all about bringing delicious, ready-made meals that help you achieve your lifestyle goals. Whether you’re looking to trim fat or build lean muscle, FlexPro’s chef-prepared, protein-packed gourmet meals have you covered. Build your own weekly box from FlexPro’s selection of 35 balanced meals, such as mojo pork and plantains or loaded buffalo chicken, and get your meals shipped to your door flash-frozen, preserving their nutrients and taste. All you need to do is reheat and dig in.
To find out what else FlexPro has got cooking, take a look at www.flexpromeals.com, or email nathan@flexpromeals.com.
About FlexPro Meals
FlexPro Meals is a nationwide meal delivery company that prepares and delivers great-tasting healthy meals to your home. At FlexPro, we’re dedicated to helping you conquer your fitness goals by making proper nutrition that you need easily accessible. FlexPro Meals is one of the largest most popular meal delivery companies in the United States. Our FlexPro Family extends to all 50 states and we have an array of meal options that can always fit your lifestyle with next-level variety and super personal FlexPro Reps that help you get set up as well as walk with you on your own journey. www.flexpromeals.com
Nathan Corn
