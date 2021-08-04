The State of Cybersecurity in K-12 Education
Navigating unique security considerations for K-12 schools and planning for what's next. The time is now.
Now is the time to reassess your K-12 security posture and roadmap. With so many options, it can be overwhelming to know the best way to go. Forsyte helps bring clarity to those important decisions.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of cybersecurity in K-12 is one of the hottest topics in the cyber landscape today. And for good reason. There are more hacks and attacks happening in the K-12 education industry than ever before and it's imperative schools prepare for what's next.
— Chris Irwin, CTO | Forsyte I.T. Solutions
"According to the FBI, K-12 schools are the most targeted sector for cyberattacks in the US. At least one cybersecurity attack has taken place in each of the contiguous 48 states, with more than 1,000 such incidents reported since 2016.," reports Forsyte I.T. Solutions in a recent K-12 cybersecurity article. The shift to hybrid and remote learning has been valuable in navigating the pandemic and stay-at-home protocols but has caused many schools that were not prepared for such a transition to be lost.
As school leaders make important decisions on the best ways to support students, they are faced with countless considerations. What to do if a student doesn't have access to wifi? What to do if the student doesn't have access to a computer? How can students continue learning in scenarios where there are not options readily available? These questions and numerous more have kept school leaders pining for answers to best navigate unchartered waters.
At the end of the day, it's all about the students and ensuring they are on a viable learning path to support their success. In order to support such a mission, K-12 school districts continue to assess and reassess learning platforms and accessibility to resources. Productivity must continue if students are to meet educational objectives and growth in their K-12 formative years. This, on top of security considerations for the IT staff in protecting students from malicious cybercriminals looking to prey on weak infrastructures, makes for some sleepless nights for the administrators in charge.
It is our hope that schools continue to think one step ahead and lean on technology solution partners to support their goals and objectives in the coming years and beyond. Experts in innovative K-12 technology like the 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner in Education, Forsyte I.T. Solutions, are invaluable assets to setting the direction and following the north star for success.
Read the full story.
Stefanie Dunn
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
+1 904-274-5574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn