August 4, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Columbiana Columbiana Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Tuscarawas Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Beachwood C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Controlling Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Public Works Commission 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga Village of Aquilla 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Sugarcreek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Delhi Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Knox County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mid East Ohio Regional Council MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Townsend Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Osnaburg Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Washington County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

