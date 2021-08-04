Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Columbiana
Columbiana Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Tuscarawas Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Beachwood
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Controlling Board
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Public Works Commission
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Geauga
Village of Aquilla
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Sugarcreek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Delhi Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Knox County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Morrow
Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Townsend Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Osnaburg Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Washington County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
