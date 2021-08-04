Online Ordering Growth Powered By Digital EPOS
TapaPOS; The Food Revolution
The solution is straightforward: Online food ordering epos software!”BELFAST, DOWN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital transformation is truly overwhelming. A product of the pandemic certainly was the change in requirements of consumers across all industries. E-commerce is now the most used method of obtaining goods and services and the projections for the future are set to skyrocket.
— TapaPOS
With its enormous development, the meal delivery market is suddenly changing the game, growing a whopping £3.7bn in 2020, reaching £11.4bn, double the market value of 2015.
Being online as a restaurateur is the best method to expand your present customer base and increase your revenue flow.
How do you stay one step ahead of the rest of the pack?
The solution is straightforward: an online ordering takeaway system!
People have already accepted the concept of online delivery services prior to the COVID-19 crisis because of the numerous benefits it provides to the consumers - such as not wanting to cook or having a busy lifestyle and having no time to cook.
Did you know that three out of every five people order food from an internet restaurant at least twice a week?
Restaurants, on the other hand, benefit from it because it streamlines order management workflow and helps to eliminate confusion and wait time when receiving orders.
When it comes to communicating with your customers, branding and advertising is incredibly important when starting a restaurant. With the help of a dedicated website, this is simple to accomplish.
You can present an unlimited quantity of print content on a website for a fraction of the cost, and that information will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also make changes to the information at any time, from anywhere.
Food ordering applications can help your restaurant's brand awareness and customer happiness by increasing customer satisfaction.
Buyers can obtain more relevant search results in a single click with the use of real-time location intelligence included in meal delivery apps, allowing for faster food delivery.
What are the most significant advantages of using an online food delivery service?
Provide for the demands of customers:
You can simply satisfy your customers' requests and service them better with a mobile web app or website. Customers in this digital age want speed, taking into consideration most online users aren’t willing to wait more than 3 seconds for a page to load, you can gather that they will not want to be waiting for food or dealing with a hard to navigate online ordering system.
Appealing to the eye and encouraging people to buy more food:
When people see tasty and tempting food, they are motivated to act. Implementing an online meal delivery app with appealing and appetising food photos is the greatest strategy to drive such actions. Tapa PoS has a clean and elegant design that is simple and easy to use, we believe that design is the calling card for your business.
Keep track of real-time data
This allows you to maintain and manage data on transactions, order status, and client feedback from anywhere.
We work every single day to ensure that each of our products is the best it can be - constantly innovating. We are extremely focused on high quality features and enhancements with the underlying functionality to convert and boost your sales.
Our Online Ordering EPOS System
Upselling recommendations
Seamless PoS Integration, orders sent straight to kitchen
Decrease Labour Costs
Increase Profits
Encourage Loyalty & New Business
Take Customer Orders When You Are Closed
Fully integrated payment system
Cost-effectiveness
One of the most important aspects of any organisation is to keep costs down and generate positive cash flow. Our online ordering system can be used to create an efficient system and make cash without incurring additional costs.
So, what do you have to lose? For your restaurant, online ordering is a great option. Open yourselves up to the world of pre-orders, save money on staff costs with no staff member dedicated to the phone and increase your overall productivity with our seamless ordering EPOS software.
The popularity of online ordering is skyrocketing. Furthermore, orders placed online are 20 per cent greater on average than ones placed over the phone for takeaway.
Upselling customers online is easier than in person since you can utilise images to aid the process.
Furthermore, your consumers like ordering online because they are not rushed and may browse the complete menu as many times as they want without feeling pressured before placing an order.
You'll discover that incorporating a couple of these strategies into your online ordering system can result in a significant increase in online orders in a short period of time.
Jessica Thompson
TapaPOS
+44 7939 521405
email us here