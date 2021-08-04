First Aid Courses Northern Ireland
Harberry Training aims to equip the people of Northern Ireland with the skills and confidence to provide first aid training in any situation.
We have a number of affordable courses for both private and commercial clients to choose from as well as offering monthly courses open to the public at our NI Training Centre in Belfast.”NORTHERN IRELAND, BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that only 5% of adults have the skills and confidence to provide first aid in potentially life-threatening emergencies according to a study commissioned by the British Red Cross? Yet roughly 140,000 people die every year in the UK from incidents where first aid could have possibly saved their lives according to another study released by St John’s Ambulance.
The team at Harberry First Aid Training aims to equip the people of Northern Ireland with the skills and confidence to provide first aid training in any situation through a variety of first aid courses. They have a range of affordable courses for both private and commercial clients to choose from and also offer monthly courses open to the public at their NI Training Centre in Belfast. These courses range from First Aid at Work training to Paediatric First Aid.
Harberry Training offers an FAIB Level 3 Award in First Aid at Work qualification that is tailored to anyone who needs to or is interested in becoming an accredited first aider in the workplace or to undertake a requalification course to keep their current first aider status. This regulated qualification is in accordance with the requirements of the Health and Safety (First Aid) Regulations 1981 and 1982 (N.I.) and provides learners with the skills and knowledge to deal with first aid situations in low and high risk work environments. The certification received is valid for 3 years.
Some of the industries that require First Aid Training qualifications include:
- Childcare Providers
- Electricians
- Coaches and Personal Trainers
- Construction Workers
- Fire Fighters
- Lifeguards
- Social Workers
- Flight Attendants
- Commercial Kitchen Staff
- And Medical and Healthcare Professionals
Harberry Training has also been delivering First Aid Training courses to Education and Library Boards for over 3 years. Their team regularly delivers training to a range of schools and education providers across Northern Ireland. This course is created with the teachers and ancillary staff in mind and has proven to be very beneficial during morning breaks, lunch breaks and school trips. Through successful completion, candidates will be awarded a certificate in Emergency First Aid at Work, which is valid for 3 years.
Sports first aid qualifications are also available at Harberry Training. This course was created to improve the quality of basic first aid provided in the sports and exercise environment. The aim of this course is to increase awareness of the importance of sports first aid, especially for those working within the sports industry, whether you are a physio, a player, a student studying sports science or a parent or guardian. After successfully completing the final assessment, candidates will be awarded a Sports First Aid Certificate which will be valid for 3 years.
The paediatric first aid courses offered by Harberry Training are tailored to parents or guardians, nursery assistants or teachers caring for infants and children in the absence of a fully qualified first aider. This course fulfils the requirements of the Early Years Foundation Stage statutory framework. Upon successful completion, the candidates taking part will be awarded a certificate in Paediatric First Aid that will remain valid for 3 years.
Harberry Training's Northern Ireland Training Centre is based in the Sydenham Business Park in Belfast. Alternatively, their team can arrange to have a First Aid Training course delivered to your commercial premises. If you are interested in participating in one of their first aid courses, either as an individual or as part of a workgroup, get in touch with their dedicated team today. You can contact them by calling 028 9009 8858 or emailing info@harberrytraining.org.
